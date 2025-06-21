Ayatollah Khamenei Names Emergency Successors Amid Assassination Threats, Son Mojtaba Left Out

Tehran: Amid rising fears of assassination or sudden death during the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has reportedly named three senior clerics as his emergency successors, according to officials quoted by The New York Times.

The move comes as a rare and serious wartime decision by the 86-year-old leader, who is currently operating from a secure underground facility in Lavizan, northeast Tehran, along with his close family as per reports.

Son Mojtaba Not in the List

One of the key revelations in the report is that Khamenei's son, Mojtaba Khamenei, long rumoured to be his chosen heir and known for his ties with Iran's Revolutionary Guards has not been included among the three clerics.

The names of these potential successors have not been made public yet, but New York times reported that the Supreme Leader wants to ensure a smooth and quick transition of power through the Assembly of Experts if he is killed or dies unexpectedly.

Underground War Bunker and Backup Plans

According to Iranian officials, Khamenei has been shifted to a secure bunker ever since Israeli airstrikes began targeting Iran’s top military and nuclear sites. His communications are now being handled through a trusted aide, and he has already appointed backups for top military posts in case more generals are killed in Israeli attacks.

Reports also suggest that Khamenei has delegated certain powers to the Supreme Council of the Revolutionary Guards. This would allow major national security decisions to go ahead even if he becomes incapacitated.

Why this Matters