sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra CM Suspense | Hindus Under Threat | Middle-East Tensions | Donald Trump | Manipur Violence |
  • News /
  • World News /
  • BREAKING: Bangladesh Govt Withdraws Case Against ISKCON Amid Protest Over Hindu Monk's Arrest

Published 12:44 IST, November 28th 2024

BREAKING: Bangladesh Govt Withdraws Case Against ISKCON Amid Protest Over Hindu Monk's Arrest

The Muhammad Yunus-led government on Thursday (November 28) withdrew the case against ISKCON amid the ongoing protest across the country

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Muhammad Yunus
Muhammad Yunus | Image: AP
Advertisement

Dhaka: The Muhammad Yunus-led government on Thursday (November 28) withdrew the case against ISKCON amid the ongoing protest across the country over the arrest of Hindu monk Prabhu Chinmoy Krishna Das.

(This is a breaking copy, more details are to be added)
 

12:32 IST, November 28th 2024

Bangladesh