Published 12:44 IST, November 28th 2024
BREAKING: Bangladesh Govt Withdraws Case Against ISKCON Amid Protest Over Hindu Monk's Arrest
The Muhammad Yunus-led government on Thursday (November 28) withdrew the case against ISKCON amid the ongoing protest across the country
- World News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Muhammad Yunus | Image: AP
Advertisement
Dhaka: The Muhammad Yunus-led government on Thursday (November 28) withdrew the case against ISKCON amid the ongoing protest across the country over the arrest of Hindu monk Prabhu Chinmoy Krishna Das.
(This is a breaking copy, more details are to be added)
12:32 IST, November 28th 2024