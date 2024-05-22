Advertisement

Kolkata: Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim was found dead in Newtown area in Kolkata.

Azim had allegedly gone missing after arriving in Kolkata for treatment over six days ago. An MP from Jhenaidah-4, Azim had arrived in Kolkata on May 12 for his treatment. Police recovered the lawmaker’s body from a flat at Sanjeeva Garden in Kolkata's New Town in the early hours of Wednesday.

Anar, an MP of Bangladesh’s ruling Awami League, has been missing since May 13, he said.

He came to Kolkata on May 12 for medical treatment and was staying at his friend’s place at Baranagar in the northern fringes of the city. On May 13, he went to meet someone but didn’t return. His friend later lodged a police complaint.

According to sources, messages were sent from his phone to his friend on May 13 stating he had left for New Delhi. In the message, he asked his friend not to call him. Though he was missing, another message was sent from his phone on Whatsapp on May 15 which informed his family members that he had reached Delhi and was with VIPs and there was no need to call him.

The same message was forwarded to his personal assistant Rouf also.

On May 17, Azim's daughter Mumtarin Ferdous Doreen called Gopal saying that she could not contact her father.