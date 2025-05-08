Blast In Lahore: Locals Claim Walton Airfield near Lahore Airport Hit

Blast in Lahore: A powerful explosion was reported on Walton Road in Lahore early Thursday morning, sending shockwaves through the city as tensions continue to escalate following India’s 100% precision strikes under Operation Sindoor destroying nine key terror hubs of JeM, Lashkar, and Hizbul Mujahideen within the territories of Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad Airports have temporarily shut its operations. According to the police sources, a UAV drone has been shot down near Walton Air Field.