Blast In Lahore: Locals Claim Walton Airfield near Lahore Airport Hit

Updated May 8th 2025, 09:32 IST
Blast in Lahore: A powerful explosion was reported on Walton Road in Lahore early Thursday morning, sending shockwaves through the city as tensions continue to escalate following India’s 100% precision strikes under Operation Sindoor destroying nine key terror hubs of JeM, Lashkar, and Hizbul Mujahideen within the territories of Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad Airports have temporarily shut its operations. According to the police sources, a UAV drone has been shot down near Walton Air Field.
Locals and the Pakistani media confirmed the news. As per latest reports, the bomb disposal squad vehicles have reached the spots where blasts have been reported.
Operation Sindoor was a joint operation by Indian Army and Indian Air Force to avenge the deaths of 26 innocent Hindu tourists at the Baisaran valley of Jammu & Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.
More details are awaited as the situation develops.
Published May 8th 2025, 08:45 IST