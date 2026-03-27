BREAKING: CCTV Footage Captures Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei Moments Before Assassination

As the raging war in Middle East enters its Day 27, Iranian media has released what is believed to be the final CCTV footage of Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, moments before his assassination by fatal airstrike led by US-Israel in Tehran.

The image, reportedly taken just 23 minutes before his death, shows Khamenei inside his office in Tehran. According to reports, the footage captures him calmly reading the Quran.

There has been no official confirmation yet of the authenticity of the footage.

In Epic U-Turn, Trump Pauses Strike On Iran Energy Infra As War Talks Continue

In the latest development in the ongoing Iran war, US President Donald Trump on Friday announced a delay in a previously threatened strike on Iran’s energy infrastructure. Offering more time for ‘very well going’ negotiations and diplomatic efforts to succeed, Trump also said that he is extending the deadline for Iran to reopen the crucial oil route Strait of Hormuz until April 6.

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The latest decision by US President signals a step back from his earlier warning for Tehran, in which he had threatened to target Iran’s energy facilities if the critical trade route Hormuz remained blocked. Tehran, however, in retaliation had warned it could respond by targeting key regional infrastructure, including desalination plants, if such strikes are carried out.

This development comes just a day after Iran rejected United States' 15-point ceasefire proposal put forward by Donald Trump. Despite the official rejection from Tehran, the US President continued to claim that Iran is ‘begging to make a deal’ and urged its leadership to engage seriously in negotiations.

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Trump’s announcement on social media came after U.S. stocks fell sharply and oil prices rose, as doubt took over again on Wall Street about a possible end to the war.

The war has killed more than 1,900 people in Iran and nearly 1,100 in Lebanon, 22 Israelis and 13 U.S. military members, as well as a number of civilians on land and sea in the Gulf region. Millions of people in Lebanon and Iran have been displaced.

Strikes Hit Tehran, Drones Intercepted Across Gulf

As military aggression escalates in Israel, Iran and key Gulf nations, Israel Defense Forces on Friday announced that it has completed 83rd wave of wide-scale strikes targeting infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime in the heart of Tehran.

Thick smoke was seen rising over the skyline of Beirut. There was no prior warning issued before the incident, and Israeli authorities have not yet confirmed details about the strike.

In the Gulf, Kuwait declared it has intercepted Iranian drones targeting the oil-rich nation early morning. Around the same time, the United Arab Emirates issued a missile alert over Dubai, though no interception or impact was immediately reported.

Israel also said it was working to intercept a missile launched from Iran. Air raid sirens were heard across Tel Aviv, nearby areas, and parts of the occupied West Bank. Emergency services later confirmed there were no reports of casualties or damage.

The latest developments come after Iran launched at least 10 salvos toward Israel on Thursday, while the Iran-backed Hezbollah carried out continuous attacks on northern Israel throughout the day.