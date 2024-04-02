Advertisement

New Delhi: At least three students were injured after a child opened fire at a primary school in Vantaa outside the Finnish capital on Tuesday. The attacker has been taken into custody.

"All those involved in the shooting incident are minors. According to the police's current information, there are three injured," a police statement said.

Police officers talk to family members of pupils at Viertola Comprehensive School, in Vantaa. Finnish police say several people were wounded in a shooting at a school outside Helsinki and a suspect was detained.

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.