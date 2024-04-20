Updated April 20th, 2024 at 19:15 IST
BREAKING: Denmark's Billund Airport Was Shut After Bomb Threat, Suspect Held
- World News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Denmark's Billund Airport receives bomb threat | Image:AP/ Representational
Copenhagen: Denmark’s Billund Airport, which is the second largest airport of the European country, was on Saturday shut following a bomb threat received from a man. After the bomb threat, the security agencies deployed at the airport immediately evacuated the airport and a search operation was carried out.
(This is a developing story)
Published April 20th, 2024 at 19:15 IST