  Breaking: Donald Trump's NSA Mike Waltz To Step Down After Signal Chat Leak Scandal

Updated May 1st 2025, 20:53 IST

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Washington DC: Reports have emerged that US President Donald Trump 's National Security Adviser (NSA) Mike Waltz is expected to step down from his post at the White House. According to sources, Waltz and his deputy, Alex Wong, will reportedly leave their positions on Thursday. However, neither President Donald Trump nor the White House have confirmed the reports, leaving many to speculate about the reasons behind this development. However, reports suggested that Waltz exit is over the Signal chat leak scandal. 

 

Donald Trump