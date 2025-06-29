BREAKING: Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.4 Hits Near Pakistan's Taunsa

Islamabad: A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 struck 60 km west-southwest of Pakistan's Taunsa. The earthquake, which reportedly occurred in the wee hours of Sunday, was recorded at a depth of 35 km by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). According to reports, the powerful tremors were felt in the entire region, leaving residents in a state of panic.

Pakistan's earthquake came up just a day after a 4.3 magnitude earthquake hit neighbouring country Afghanistan on Saturday night. The epicentre of the earthquake was located at a depth of 120 km.

As per reports, while there are no immediate reports of damage or casualties from the recent earthquake near Taunsa, the country's history of massive earthquakes suggests that the impact can be substantial. The 2005 Kashmir earthquake, for example, resulted in over 76,000 fatalities. The local authorities have stated that it was crucial for them to be prepared and for the public to be aware of earthquake safety measures.

According to experts, Pakistan is located in a seismically active zone where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates meet. The collision makes the region prone to frequent earthquakes, particularly in areas like Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and the former FATA, which lie along the Eurasian Plate.

The country's seismic history is marked by numerous earthquakes with varying magnitudes that have consistently posed risks to the citizens.

Notably, in recent years, Pakistan has experienced a major increase in seismic activity, with around 167 earthquakes recorded in 2024. These earthquakes, with magnitudes of 1.5 or greater, varied from minor to moderate in intensity. The bulk of these seismic events was concentrated in the northern and western parts of Pakistan, particularly in areas like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Balochistan.