ETIHAD Airlines Becomes First To Issue ‘Fuel Switch’ Advisory To Pilots In View Of AI-171 Crash

Etihad Issues Advisory: Etihad has released a bulletin, which states that the pilots are to “exercise caution when operating the fuel control switches or any other switches/controls in their vicinity” in the view of AI 171 crash. Further, the airline has said that this measure is being taken "out of an abundance of caution". The publication further said that there is a separate bulletin from Etihad, which mandates the inspections of the complete Boeing 787 fleet for the fuel control locking mechanism, and there is a detailed guide for engineers to confirm proper engagement of this component.