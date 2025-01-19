Published 11:46 IST, January 19th 2025
BREAKING: Netanyahu Says Gaza Ceasefire Deal Between Israel and Hamas Delayed, Won't Begin Till Hostage List is Released
Israeli PM Netanyahu has once again reiterated that until a list of hostages is released by Hamas, the Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas won't begin.
- World News
- 1 min read
Tel Aviv: As the time for the beginning of the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas approaches, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that the ceasefire deal will not go on if Hamas does not release the list of hostages.
Gaza Ceasefire Deal Delayed, Netanyahu Says Won't Begin Until…
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said early Sunday that the ceasefire in Gaza will not begin until Israel has received a list of the hostages set to be released from Hamas. He reiterated the warning in a statement barely an hour before the ceasefire was set to begin at 8:30 am local time.
Hamas blamed the delay in handing over the names on “technical field reasons.” It said in a statement that it is committed to the ceasefire deal announced last week. The statement issued by the Office of Israeli Prime Minister reads, “The Prime Minister instructed the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) that the ceasefire, which is supposed to take effect at 8:30, will not begin until Israel has received the list of released hostages, which Hamas has committed to providing.”
Updated 11:54 IST, January 19th 2025