Tel Aviv: As the time for the beginning of the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas approaches, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that the ceasefire deal will not go on if Hamas does not release the list of hostages.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said early Sunday that the ceasefire in Gaza will not begin until Israel has received a list of the hostages set to be released from Hamas. He reiterated the warning in a statement barely an hour before the ceasefire was set to begin at 8:30 am local time.