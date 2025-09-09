BREAKING: In A First, Israel Targets Hamas Operatives And Polit Bureau In Qatar

Israel carried out targeted strikes in Doha, the capital city of Qatar on Tuesday. The Israel Defense Forces confirmed it after explosions were reported in the Qatari capital.

The strikes by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) targeted the senior leadership of the Hamas terrorist organisation.

United States President Donald Trump approved of the strike on Hamas leadership in Qatar, Israeli officials citing Israeli Channel 12 reported.

IDF Statement

In a statement, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) said that they have targeted the terrorists orchestrating and managing the war against Israel.

"The IDF and Shin Bet, through the Air Force, recently carried out a targeted attack on the top leadership of the Hamas terrorist organisation," the IDF said in a statement.

"The members of the leadership who were attacked led the terrorist organisation's activities for years, and are directly responsible for carrying out the October 7 massacre and waging the war against the State of Israel. Prior to the attack, steps were taken to minimise harm to uninvolved people, including the use of precision weapons and additional intelligence information," the army said.

"The IDF and Shin Bet will continue to act with determination to defeat the Hamas terrorist organization responsible for the October 7 massacre," the IDF added.

Qatar Issues Strong Warning to Israel

Qatar issued a statement condemning the IDF strikes.

"The state of Qatar condemns in the strongest terms the cowardly Israeli attack that targeted residential buildings housing several members of the political bureau of the Hamas movement in the Qatari capital, Doha. This criminal assault constitutes a blatant violation of all international laws and norms, and a serious threat to the security and safety of Qataris and residents in Qatar," Qatar said in a statement.

"The ministry affirms that the security authorities, civil defense, and relevant entities have immediately begun addressing the incident and taking the necessary measures to contain its repercussions and ensure the safety of residents and surrounding areas," the statement further said.

Qatar also said that it has launched an investigation to find out more details about the incident.

"While the state of Qatar strongly condemns this attack, it affirms that it will not tolerate this reckless Israeli behavior and the ongoing disregard for the region’s security, as well as any action targeting its security and sovereignty. Investigations are underway at the highest level, and further details will be announced as soon as they become available," Qatar said in the statement.