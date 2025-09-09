Who Is Balen Shah, the Rapper Turned Politician Nepal's Gen Z Wants as Their Next Prime Minister? | Image: X

Kathmandu, Nepal: The name of Balendra Shah, popularly known as Balen, is circulating as a potential successor to Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who resigned earlier today amid violent Gen Z protests over a social media ban and corruption that have rocked the nation.

Who is Balen Shah?

With Oli's forced resignation, Balen, a youth leader and currently the mayor of Kathmandu, is being viewed as a potential prime ministerial candidate by the country's youth.

Balen, a 34-year-old rapper and trained civil engineer, stormed onto the political scene in 2022. He was the first independent candidate to win the Kathmandu mayoral election in 2022, becoming the city's 15th mayor after defeating candidates from well-established political parties. He won by a margin of over 61,000 votes.

He rose to fame in Nepal’s underground hip-hop scene before becoming a politician and is known for his anti-corruption stance and city reforms.

Balen is popular among the youth in Nepal who have rallied behind him to lead the nation after Oli's resignation.

He is married to Sabina Kafle.

Balen Shah Supported Gen Z Protests

Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balendra Shah has supported the Gen Z protests from the outset.

Balen urged Gen Z protesters to exercise restraint following Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation, after violent protests gripped the nation, The Himalayan Times reported.

In a Facebook post, Mayor Shah described the ongoing protests as "entirely a Gen Z movement" and noted that the government's resignation had already been achieved.

"Dear Gen Z, your demand for the resignation of the government has been met. Now it is time to remain restrained," he wrote.

He also cautioned against further damage to public and private property, adding, "The loss of the country's wealth is, in reality, a loss to our own property. It is now essential that we all act with restraint."

Stressing the younger generation's role in shaping Nepal's future leadership, Shah urged them to engage constructively.

He further mentioned the possibility of discussions with the Chief of Army Staff, noting, "But remember—such dialogue should take place only after the dissolution of Parliament."

His message comes amid nationwide protests led by Gen Z youths calling for accountability over corruption, restrictions on freedoms, and police violence, which have resulted in casualties and widespread disruptions across the country, The Himalayan Times reported.

Balen Shah Met U.S. Ambassador to Nepal

Balen met U.S. Ambassador to Nepal Dean R. Thompson in February, 2024 to discuss mutual issues.

During the meeting, Balen proposed running an IT (Information Technology) training program to create employment opportunities for Nepali youths in American companies, according to a report.

Balen also said that Kathmandu is making efforts to join the film genre under the UNESCO Creative Cities Network.

"We are positive about participating in creative programs here and facilitating the increase of expert, commercial, social, and civil-level relations in such programs from the side of America," Balen told the U.S. Ambassador, according to an article in The New York Times.

According to reports, U.S. Ambassador Thompson invited Balen Shah to the U.S.

KP Sharma Oli Resigns Amid Protests

Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli resigned as violent protests continued for the second day in various parts of the country. Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel accepted the resignation.

Earlier in the day, protesters set ablaze the private residence of Oli.

Over the past two days, these demonstrations have escalated sharply, resulting in at least 19 deaths and more than 500 injuries in clashes around the Federal Parliament and other parts of Kathmandu.

Earlier, The Kathmandu Post reported that protesters set fire to the house of Minister for Communication and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung, pelted stones at the residence of Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel and Nepal Rastra Bank Governor Biswo Paudel, and attacked the house of former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak.

The central office of the Nepali Congress in Sanepa was vandalized on Tuesday afternoon, The Himalayan Times reported.

Protesters also vandalized the homes of Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba in Budhanilkantha and attacked the political party office of the CPN-UML in Chyasal, Lalitpur.