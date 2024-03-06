BREAKING: Instagram Down For Thousands of Users Across The Globe; Social Media Flooded With Reaction | Image:X

New Delhi: Instagram users on Tuesday evening raised reports of problems while accessing the Meta-owned social media platform.

The outage tracking website Downdetector showed a sudden spike in cases of users reporting issues with Mark Zuckerberg's platform, starting at 8:27 pm. Over 10,000 users globally reported facing the problem on the platform.

Meta has yet to issue any official statement on the reported outage.

The users also reported issues while using the Meta-owned social networking site Facebook. Several users complained of ‘session log out’ while using the app, the Republic has learnt.

Instagram Down: Netizens Flood Social Media

After facing the issue with the usage of Instagram and Facebook, netizens marched to X, formerly Twitter, and flooded the space with their reactions.

A user jokingly wrote, “Me coming to Twitter to see if Instagram is down once again.” The second user wrote something similar, “Facebook and Instagram users flocking to X to check if these websites are down.”

“Me after checking on Twitter that Meta is just down and I'm not hacked since my Instagram isn’t loading and my Facebook got session logged out,” the third user wrote.

