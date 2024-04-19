BREAKING: Iran Embassy In Paris Cordoned Off After Reports Of Suspect With Explosives | Image:AP

New Delhi: The Iranian consulate in Paris was surrounded by French police on Friday following reports that an individual had entered the premises with an explosive. At the request of the mission, authorities were preparing to enter the consulate to address the situation.

Authorities have urged the public to avoid the area as they investigate the threat's credibility. The man was reportedly seen outside the consulate premises.

Various images circulated on French television and social media platforms showed a significant police presence surrounding the building.

A police source confirmed to news agency Reuters that the suspect had been taken into custody. Witnesses recounted seeing the individual carrying what appeared to be a grenade and an explosives vest, sparking concerns of a potential terror attack. However, authorities have not yet disclosed the motives behind the individual's actions.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Paris transport company RATP said traffic has been suspended on two metro lines that transit through stops close to the consulate.

The incident comes amidst the backdrop of escalated geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Middle East, where ongoing instability and diplomatic challenges persist.