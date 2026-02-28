Breaking: Iran Launches Retaliatory Missiles at Israel; IDF Confirms Detection of Incoming Projectiles

Tehran, Iran / Jerusalem, Israel: Iran has launched a barrage of ballistic missiles toward Israel, escalating tensions in the region amid ongoing conflict.

These strikes were in preparation for retaliation following a series of attacks by the United States and Israel targeting sites in Iran.

Israeli defense systems detected the incoming missiles shortly after launch. Sirens sounded across several areas of the country, including northern Israel and the coastal city of Haifa, as alerts were issued to the public.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) issued an official statement confirming the attack: "A short while ago, sirens were sounded in several areas across the country following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward the State of Israel. The public is requested to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command. At this time, the Israeli Air Force is operating to intercept and strike threats where necessary to remove the threat. The defense is not hermetic, and therefore it is essential that the public continue to adhere to the Home Front Command’s guidelines. The public is requested to continue to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command."

Israeli air defenses, including multilayered systems, are actively intercepting the threats. Authorities emphasized that while many missiles are being neutralized, no defense is completely impenetrable, urging residents to remain in protected spaces and comply with civil defense directives.

The attack marks a significant escalation in the Iran-Israel confrontation, coming in the context of recent U.S.-Israeli operations against Iranian targets. Further developments are expected as both sides assess damage and potential responses.

