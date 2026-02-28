Iran Strikes US Bases in Bahrain and Qatar in Retaliation for Joint US-Israel Attacks

The escalating conflict in the Middle East has taken a dramatic turn, with reports emerging of Iranian retaliatory actions targeting U.S. military installations following joint U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran.

Bahrain's authorities confirmed that a missile attack targeted the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet headquarters in the kingdom, home to Naval Support Activity Bahrain. Sirens sounded across parts of the island nation as smoke was reported rising near the Juffair area, which houses the base. Witnesses described blasts and air-raid warnings activated in response to the incoming threats. No immediate details on casualties or the extent of damage at the naval facility were available, though U.S. embassies in the region issued shelter-in-place advisories for American personnel and citizens.

In Qatar, reports indicated that Al Udeid Air Base--the largest U.S. military installation in the Middle East and a forward headquarters for U.S. Central Command--was under attack. Qatar's Ministry of Defense stated that its air defenses, in coordination with U.S. forces, carried out interceptions of incoming projectiles within Qatari territory. Qatar subsequently closed its airspace amid the heightened alerts. Details on any impacts or successes of the interceptions remain limited, with prior incidents (such as Iran's June 2025 missile barrage on the same base) showing mixed outcomes where most threats were neutralized but occasional hits occurred.

Iranian state media and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed these actions as part of broader retaliatory operations. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei reportedly issued orders authorizing strikes in response to the U.S.-led attacks on Iranian targets. Iranian outlets further asserted that a "third wave" of attacks against Israel had commenced, involving missiles and drones, as part of an ongoing multi-front response.

Separately, an incident involving U.S. forces saw a Navy-launched Tomahawk cruise missile crash in Kirkuk, Iraq, with its warhead unexploded. The cause, whether due to malfunction during operations against Iran or another factor, was not immediately clarified.

These developments follow President Donald Trump's announcement of "major combat operations" against Iran, aimed at dismantling its nuclear ambitions, missile capabilities, and naval forces. The strikes have prompted widespread regional alerts, with U.S. assets repositioned (including ships departing Bahrain's piers and aircraft movements from Al Udeid) in anticipation of further escalation. The situation remains fluid, with potential for additional Iranian responses across the region.

