  • Iran President Announces End of 'Imposed War' With Israel After 12 Days, Opens Air Space

Updated 24 June 2025 at 23:54 IST

Iran's president declared the 'imposed war' with Israel over after 12 days and announced the reopening of the country’s airspace.

Reported by: Bhawana Gariya
Iran President announces the end of 12 days 'imposed war'.
Iran President announces the end of 12 days 'imposed war'. | Image: web

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian announced the “end of the 12-day war” in a message to the nation carried by the official IRNA news agency on Tuesday.

"Today, after the heroic resistance of our great nation, whose determination makes history, we are witnessing the establishment of a truce and the ending of this 12-day war imposed by the adventurism and provocation" of Israel, Pezeshkian said.

Flight-tracking platform Flightradar24 said on X on Tuesday that Iraqi airspace has reopened, and flights have started transiting through it.

“Iranian airspace is now open to international arrivals and departures to and from Tehran with prior permission," it added further. 

Published 24 June 2025 at 23:29 IST