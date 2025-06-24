Iran President Announces End of 'Imposed War' With Israel After 12 Days, Opens Air Space

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian announced the “end of the 12-day war” in a message to the nation carried by the official IRNA news agency on Tuesday.

"Today, after the heroic resistance of our great nation, whose determination makes history, we are witnessing the establishment of a truce and the ending of this 12-day war imposed by the adventurism and provocation" of Israel, Pezeshkian said.

Flight-tracking platform Flightradar24 said on X on Tuesday that Iraqi airspace has reopened, and flights have started transiting through it.