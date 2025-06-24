Iran Denies Israel’s Claim Of Launching Missiles After Ceasefire

Tensions escalated as Iran’s armed forces dismissed reports of a new missile strike on Israel, rejecting IDF claims in a brief statement via state media issued amid a fragile U.S.-Qatar brokered a ceasefire.

"News about a missile attack by Iran on Israel after ceasefire took effect is false," said Iran's ISNA news agency.

The denial came after Israel’s Defense Minister called for a strong response, accusing Iran of breaching the truce and deepening the volatility following a 12-day conflict.

Israel also claims that Iran launched missiles into its airspace more than two hours after the ceasefire was meant to take effect, prompting threats of retaliation.

The Israeli Defense Minister, Israel Katz, called the strikes a “grave violation” of the ceasefire and ordered the military to resume “intense operations to attack Tehran and destroy targets of the regime and terror infrastructure.”

“Iran broke the ceasefire,” said an Israeli official. “And it will pay.”

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir echoed the sentiment, vowing a forceful response: “In light of the grave violation of the ceasefire by the Iranian regime, we will respond with force.”

State media in Iran continued to deny the attack, but the damage on the ground told a different story. In Beersheba, five people were killed and several others injured after an Iranian missile struck a residential area just hours after U.S. President Donald Trump had declared an end to hostilities.