Breaking: Khamenei Claims Victory Against Israel, Congrats Iranians Saying ‘Zionist Regime Collapsed and Crushed’

Updated 26 June 2025 at 16:12 IST
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei addressed the nation following the ceasefire, declaring victory over Israel. In a strongly worded statement, he congratulated the Iranian people and allied forces, claiming the “Zionist regime has collapsed and been crushed” due to their resistance. His remarks mark Tehran’s first official response since the truce was declared.
An important televised speech by Khamenei is scheduled to air soon, state media reports.
This is a developing story, more details awaited.
ALSO READ: White House Joins In on Trump’s NATO Nickname Trend, Drops ‘Daddy’s Home’ Video from Summit
Published 26 June 2025 at 16:05 IST