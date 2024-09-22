sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | Sri Lanka-India Ties | Train Derailment Bid | PM Modi's US Trip | Tirupati Laddus Row |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • US: 4 Dead, Dozens Injured in Mass Shooting Outside Bar in Alabama, Multiple Shooters Supsected

Published 12:44 IST, September 22nd 2024

US: 4 Dead, Dozens Injured in Mass Shooting Outside Bar in Alabama, Multiple Shooters Supsected

Four people were killed while dozens were injured in a mass shooting in US's Alabama state, according to media reports.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
No faculty or students at the school have, thus far, been injured.
US: 4 Dead, Dozens Injured in Mass Shooting Outside Bar in Alabama, Multiple Shooters Supsected | Image: Unsplash/ Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

11:54 IST, September 22nd 2024