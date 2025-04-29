Mass Shooting Rocks Sweden’s Uppsala, Several Feared Dead

Updated April 29th 2025, 22:36 IST
Stockholm: Several feared dead in a mass shooting attack in Sweden. According to reports, the mass shooting occurred in the central part of Uppsala in Sweden, prompting a major police operation at the site. The police officials stated that several calls were received from the eyewitnesses who said they had heard noise that sounded like gunfire in the centre of the city.
The police have cordoned off a large area at the site followed by several investigative measures.
Further details are awaited.
Published April 29th 2025, 22:36 IST