New Delhi: Pakistan has approached the World Bank with a begging bowl, seeking funding in the name of development projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province just days after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. The attack, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians, has led to an escalation of tension between India and Pakistan. Amidst a tense situation, Pakistan's approach to the World Bank for funds has raised eyebrows.

Meanwhile, reports suggested that the World Bank has sanctioned USD 108 million funds, a move that left many shocked and miffed. The funding sanctioned by the World Bank will be reportedly used to support the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development (KITE) project and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Accessibility Project (KPRAP), and is claimed to be aimed to improve access to essential services and economic opportunities for women and girls in the province.

The move comes amidst widespread condemnation of Pakistan's role in supporting terrorism, particularly in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians including one from Nepal. The attack, which was plotted by a Pakistan-based terror group, has triggered outrage and raised questions about Pakistan's role in supporting and sponsoring terrorism.

Pakistan's economy is in shambles, and the country is struggling to feed its citizens. In addition to it, Pakistan is looking to pull a war with India. Meanwhile, in a desperate bid to salvage its faltering economy, it has approached the World Bank with a begging bowl, seeking funding in the name of development projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. However, Pakistan's decision to seek funding from the World Bank has raised eyebrows, given the country's dire economic situation and its tensed situation with India after Pahalgam attack.

World Bank Funds Pakistan Amidst Terror Concerns

The World Bank has approved funding for two projects in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, despite concerns about the country's big role in supporting terrorism. As per reports, the funding aimed to improve access to markets, jobs, and health and education services, while increasing the province's resilience to natural catastrophes.

The USD 78 million in additional financing for the KPRAP will focus on upgrading and rehabilitating rural roads, providing safe and climate-resilient road infrastructure. However, this investment seems dubious given Pakistan's history of harboring terrorist organisations and its questionable commitment to regional stability. The country's infrastructure development is crucial, but it remains to be seen whether this funding will be used effectively to benefit its citizens or further embolden its problematic security apparatus.

Questionable Timing Of Seeking Funds

The timing of Pakistan's move has been widely questioned, with many criticising the country for prioritising development funding over addressing the root causes of terrorism. Meanwhile, the evidence related to the Pahalgam attack has thrown a spotlight on the need for the countries worldwide to take concrete steps to address serious concerns on Pakistan’s role in sponsoring terrorism and extremism.

Several world leaders have expressed growing concerns about Pakistan's role in supporting terrorism, and the country's move to seek funding from the World Bank has only added to these concerns. They have questioned whether Pakistan is serious about tackling terrorism and extremism, or if it is simply using development funding as a means to further its own interests.

Development Projects Or Distraction?

The development projects that Pakistan is seeking funding for are aimed at promoting sustainable tourism and improving rural accessibility in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. While these projects may have some benefits for the local population, they seem like a low priority given the country's current situation. Many have questioned whether Pakistan's focus on development projects is a distraction from its more pressing problems, including economic instability and terrorism.