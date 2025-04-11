BREAKING: Another Earthquake Jolts Myanmar as Death Toll from 7.7 Quake Rises

Naypyitaw: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale was recorded in Myanmar on Thursday morning at 08:02:14 IST, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

This follows the catastrophic 7.7-magnitude earthquake that devastated large parts of the country on March 28. According to Myanmar’s State Administration Council, the massive earthquake has resulted in 3,645 confirmed fatalities, with over 5,017 people injured and 148 still missing.

The disaster affected six major regions and states, including the capital, and crippled key infrastructure such as power lines, mobile and telephone networks, roads, and bridges. The damage has made relief and rescue operations extremely challenging.

India Sends More Aid; NDRF Teams on Ground

India recently delivered an additional 442 tonnes of food supplies, taking the total humanitarian assistance under Operation Brahma to 625 metric tonnes. The relief materials include essential food, medical supplies, and emergency equipment.

India has also deployed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), with 80 trained personnel and four specialized rescue dogs, who are actively engaged in search and rescue missions on the ground.

An Indian Army Engineer unit (19 ER) has travelled from Mandalay to Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar’s capital, where they are collaborating with officials from the Ministry of Construction to evaluate the structural safety of damaged buildings.