Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli Resigns Amid Violent Gen Z Protests

Kathmandu, Nepal: Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has resigned from his post amid the violent protests in Kathmandu against the government's social media ban and corruption, reports said.

President of Nepal, Ramchandra Paudel, has officially accepted the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, reports The Himalayan.

Earlier, Advisor to PM Oli, Bishnu Vimal, said that Oli will never leave Nepal until his last breath and a decision to chose a new prime minister will be taken at a meeting at 5 pm today.

It is not yet known who will be chosen as the new prime minister.

Earlier, Nepal PM K.P. Sharma Oli called for an all-party meeting this evening.

“I am in dialogue with the relevant parties to assess the situation and find a meaningful conclusion. For that, I have also called an all-party meeting at 6 pm today. I humbly request all brothers and sisters to remain calm in this difficult situation,” he said.

Regarding Oli's resignation, a Gen Z protestor said, "We are very happy that Nepal Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli has resigned."

Another protestor said, "It is very good for our country that Nepal Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli has resigned. Now the youth will stand and give its contribution in developing the nation."

As per The Himalayan Times, demonstrators gathered near Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's private residence in Balkot on Tuesday, demanding accountability for Monday's fatalities. During the protest, demonstrators set fire to the residence.

Four Nepal ministers have already resigned amid the turbulence in the capital Kathmandu. Nepal's Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigned on the evening of September 8. Nepal's Agriculture Minister Ramnath Adhikari resigned on the morning of September 9. Nepal's Health Minister Pradip Paudel and Nepal's Sports Minister Tejulal Chaudhary also tendered their resignations on Tuesday, September 9.

On Tuesday, Nepal's demonstrators vandalized the private residence of President Ramchandra Paudel in Bohratar, Kathmandu, reportedly setting parts of the property on fire, as per The Himalayan Times.

The Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) has been fully closed following escalating demonstrations, as per The Himalayan Times.

Nepal's protesters set ruling party offices, CM office and buildings in Janakpur on fire as violent protesters in Kathmandu continued on Tuesday.

The central office of the Nepali Congress in Sanepa was vandalized on Tuesday afternoon, The Himalayan Times reported. Protesters have attacked political party office of the CPN-UML in Chyasal, Lalitpur.

Protesters broke windows, threw stones, and set fire to the building, as part of demonstrations against corruption following the death of 19 protestors on Monday.

According to reports, police deployed tear gas to disperse the crowd. Although authorities stated that security forces had been instructed to exercise restraint and that no live ammunition was authorized, there were reports of gunfire and bullet injuries, as per The Himalayan Times.

The Gen Z-led protests in Nepal against the government's alleged corruption, intensified on Tuesday with protestors targeting the residences of political leaders and ministers, The Kathmandu Post reported.

As per The Kathmandu Post, protesters set fire to the house of Minister for Communication and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung, pelted stones at the residence of Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel, Nepal Rastra Bank Governor Biswo Paudel and attacked the house of former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak.

At least 19 people were killed and over 300 people were injured during 'Gen Z' protests across Kathmandu and other parts of Nepal triggered by a social media ban. The ban was lifted by the government late last night.