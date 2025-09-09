Complete Chaos Grips Nepal: Protests Escalate as Youths Defy Curfew, Gunshots Fired at Presidential Palace

Nepal GenZ Protest Latest News: The youth demonstrations in Kathmandu have turned significantly violent as the protestors opened fire at the Presidential Palace premises. Following this, they began demolishing the wall of the Presidential Palace. In fresh protests on Tuesday morning, demonstrators staged dissent in front of the Parliament building and Kalanki, among other places, as authorities enforced curfews in different areas. This comes as a retaliation after the Nepal government suppressed the movement launched by the Genzs against corruption, injustice, and irregularities.



Protestors break curfew, target residences of top government officials

Protesters in Nepal set fire to the private residence of Minister for Communication, Information and Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung in Sunakothi, Lalitpur, on Tuesday morning. Demonstrators initially pelted stones at the minister's house before the situation escalated into arson. There was some vandalism and a small fire incident, though the situation has now been brought under control. According to sources, fresh protests have been held outside the residence of Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba in Budhanilkantha, the residence of Ramesh Lekhak in Naikap, the residence of Finance Minister Bishnu Poudel and Governor Bishwa Poudel in Bhainsepati, and the residence of former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal in Khumaltar. The government has increased the security personnel at the residences of the national leaders.





Defying curfew orders, the protestors have pelted stones, set fires, burnt tires, and broken through the security cordon to enter the houses of top officials. This comes just shortly after the Nepal government lifted restrictions following a day of deadly clashes between demonstrators and security forces. In the confrontations on Monday, atleast 19 people were killed and 250 critically injured, making it one of the deadliest crackdowns on civilian protests in the country in recent years, according to local media reports.



The protestors are agitated against Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s government, accusing it of being authoritarian. The ban on social media apps, including WhatsApp, YouTube and Facebook, further triggered the demonstrators. Despite the lifting of a week-long ban on social media sites on Monday night, protests in Nepal continued, resulting in a curfew being imposed at 8:30 am Tuesday.



Nepal's top government officials resign

Following one of the deadliest protests the country has ever witnessed, the Home Minister of Nepal, Ramesh Lekhak, handed over his resignation to the Prime Minister on September 8. As per sources, Lekhak submitted his resignation to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli during the emergency cabinet meeting held at the official residence. "The Home Minister had made it clear in the Nepali Congress meeting that he will be stepping down from the post on moral grounds. He tendered his resignation to the Prime Minister during the cabinet meeting this evening," a source told ANI.

Nepal's Agriculture Minister Ram Nath Adhikari also resigned from his post today, condemning the Prime Minister KP Oli-led government's crackdown. Local media cited Adhikari's resignation letter in which he stated that "instead of recognising citizens' natural right to question democracy and stage peaceful protests, the state responded with widespread suppression, killings, and use of force, moving the country towards authoritarianism rather than democracy."

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issues an advisory amid growing unrest in Nepal

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi has issued a statement expressing concern for the situation in Nepal and assuring the Indian citizens that the situation in the neighbouring country is being closely monitored. The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday advised Indian nationals in Nepal to exercise caution and adhere to the steps and guidelines issued by the authorities in the neighbouring country. "We are closely monitoring the developments in Nepal since yesterday and are deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased. We also wish speedy recovery for those who were injured," the MEA said in a statement.