India Announces Full Diplomatic Ties with Taliban Govt, Reestablishment of Embassy In Kabul

In a landmark move, India on Friday announced the reestablishment of its Embassy in Kabul and full diplomatic ties with the Taliban-led government of Afghanistan. The announcement came during External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar’s meeting with Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in New Delhi - the first-ever high-level engagement between the two countries since the Taliban government formation in August 2021.

Jaishankar declared that India’s Technical Mission in Kabul will be upgraded to the status of the Embassy of India, formally reestablishing India’s diplomatic presence in the Afghan capital after four years.

“Your visit marks an important step in advancing our ties and affirming the enduring friendship between India and Afghanistan,” Jaishankar said in his opening remarks.

Rebuilding Development Partnership

Jaishankar reaffirmed that India’s decades-long partnership with Afghanistan, which has seen over 500 community and infrastructure projects, will now enter a new phase.He has also assured that discussions to soon begin on repairing completed projects and finishing pending ones.

“As a contiguous neighbour and a well-wisher of the Afghan people, India has a deep interest in your development and progress. Today, I reaffirm that our longstanding partnership that has seen so many Indian projects in Afghanistan stands renewed. We can discuss the maintenance and repairs of finished projects as well as steps to complete others to which we have already committed. Beyond that, other development priorities of Afghanistan can be discussed by our teams," EAM Jaishankar said.

India, he added, is committing to six new development projects, including the gift of 20 ambulances, the supply of MRI and CT scan machines, vaccines, and cancer medicines. Five ambulances were handed over symbolically to Muttaqi during the meeting.

India also promised assistance in reconstruction of earthquake-hit regions of Kunar and Nangarhar, where Indian relief materials reached 'within hours of the disaster'.