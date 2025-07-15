BREAKING: Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya’s Execution In Yemen Postponed, Say Sources

Updated 15 July 2025 at 14:14 IST
New Delhi: The execution of Nimisha Priya, a nurse from Kerala sentenced to death in Yemen, has been postponed.
The Government of India (GoI), which has been involved in the case from the very beginning, has recently stepped up its efforts to help Ms. Nimisha Priya’s family gain more time to reach a mutually acceptable resolution with the other party.
“GoI has consistently extended all possible assistance in this matter,” sources said, adding that in recent days, Indian officials intensified diplomatic outreach to secure a postponement of the execution.
“Despite the sensitivities involved, Indian officials remained in regular contact with the local jail authorities and the prosecutor’s office in Yemen, which played a key role in achieving this temporary reprieve,” sources further stated.
