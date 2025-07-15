BREAKING: Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya’s Execution In Yemen Postponed, Say Sources

New Delhi: The execution of Nimisha Priya, a nurse from Kerala sentenced to death in Yemen, has been postponed.

The Government of India (GoI), which has been involved in the case from the very beginning, has recently stepped up its efforts to help Ms. Nimisha Priya’s family gain more time to reach a mutually acceptable resolution with the other party.

“GoI has consistently extended all possible assistance in this matter,” sources said, adding that in recent days, Indian officials intensified diplomatic outreach to secure a postponement of the execution.