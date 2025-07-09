Who Did Indian Nurse Nimisha Priya, Set To Be Hanged on July 16 in Yemen, Kill And Why? The Murder Case Explained

Who Did Indian Nurse Nimisha Priya in Yemen, Kill And Why? Explained | Image: X

Indian nurse Nimisha Priya, originally from Kerala, is scheduled to be executed in Yemen on July 16, 2025, after being convicted of murdering her Yemeni business partner Talal Abdo Mehdi in 2017. Her case has gained attention across India and abroad, with last-minute efforts underway to save her life.

Who Did Nimisha Priya Kill?

Nimisha Priya was convicted of killing Talal Abdo Mehdi, a Yemeni national who had been her business partner. In 2011, Nimisha moved to Sana’a, the capital of Yemen, to work as a nurse. Later, she partnered with Talal to open a medical clinic, as Yemeni law requires foreign nationals to have a local sponsor for such businesses.

Their relationship, which began professionally, reportedly became abusive over time.

Why Did the Murder Happen?

According to reports, Talal took away Nimisha's passport and began physically, mentally, and financially abusing her. Nimisha, trying to escape this abuse and recover her passport, allegedly attempted to sedate Talal in 2017. However, the dose was too strong and led to his death.

After Talal died, Nimisha and a Yemeni colleague named Hanan allegedly tried to hide the crime by dismembering the body and dumping it in a water tank.

Nimisha was arrested shortly after and has been in prison in Yemen since 2017.

In 2018, a Yemeni trial court found Nimisha guilty of murder, and her death sentence was confirmed by higher courts, including Yemen’s Supreme Judicial Council.

In 2024, Yemeni President Rashad al-Alimi gave final approval for her execution.

Her execution is scheduled for July 16, 2025, though Indian officials have not officially confirmed this date.

Supporters of Nimisha have raised concerns about the fairness of the trial, saying she did not have proper legal representation or translation support during court proceedings.

Under Yemeni law, a convict sentenced to death can be forgiven by the victim’s family if they accept “diyah” (blood money). This is a form of compensation paid to the victim’s relatives in exchange for a pardon.

So far, around $40,000 has been raised by activists and supporters of Nimisha to offer to Talal’s family. However, the family has not yet accepted the offer.

Samuel Jerome Baskaran, a social worker from India, is currently in Yemen to continue negotiations with the family.

Meanwhile, Nimisha’s mother, Prema Kumari, a domestic worker from Kochi, has been in Yemen for nearly a year, hoping to appeal directly to the victim’s family. The family also approached the Delhi High Court last year to allow them to travel to Yemen despite the ongoing conflict.

Nimisha’s case has drawn international attention, with many human rights groups and supporters questioning the fairness of her trial, especially as she reportedly did not have proper legal representation or access to translation during the court proceedings.