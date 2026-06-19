300 Students, Teachers Trapped As Massive Fire Engulfs Tokyo Elementary School; Dramatic Rescue Saves All | Terrifying Visuals

A massive fire broke out at Takinogawa Daisan Elementary School in Tokyo's Kita Ward on Friday, triggering a major emergency response and the evacuation of approximately 300 students and staff.

The blaze reportedly started in the music room on the fourth floor of the school shortly before 11 AM local time. Thick black smoke was seen billowing from the building during school hours.

Videos recorded by nearby residents showed trapped teachers and students gathered on balconies as firefighters and rescue teams rushed to the scene.

Authorities later confirmed that all students and staff were safely evacuated from the school. However, several children suffered smoke inhalation, while one teacher was also injured and who received medical treatment.

Advertisement

The exact cause of the blaze remains under investigation. Officials assured there were no reports of fatalities or anyone remaining trapped inside the school.

(This is a Breaking News. More details awaited)

