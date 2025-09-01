SCO Declaration Calls Out Terrorism In Huge Diplomatic Win For PM Modi’s Historic Visit To Tianjin | Top Points

In a major diplomatic victory for India, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) unanimously adopted the Tianjin Declaration of the Council of Heads of State, which for the first time unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. The declaration, which was signed by all member states, marked a turning point. Earlier, all SCO joint statements had avoided strong references to terrorism, prompting India to opt out in the past.

The Tianjin Declaration reaffirms the commitment of SCO Nations to sustainable international peace and coordinated efforts against terrorism, separatism, extremism, narcotics trafficking, and transnational organised crime.

“Member States reaffirm their determination to continue the joint fight against terrorism, separatism and extremism, as well as against the illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors, arms smuggling and other forms of transnational organised crime,” it read.

PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders pose for family photo at SCO Summit in China’s Tianjin

India’s Stance on Terrorism Reflected

The declaration also stressed that ‘double standards in the fight against terrorism are unacceptable’ and called upon the international community to intensify efforts to curb terrorism, including the cross-border movement of terrorists.

Most importantly, the SCO declaration specifically condemned the April 22, 2025 barbaric terrorist attack in Jammu & Kashmir’s Pahalgam, alongside terror strikes in Pakistan’s Khuzdar (May 21, 2025) and Jaffer Express (March 11, 2025). It extends ‘deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the dead and the wounded’. The member states further stated that ‘perpetrators, organisers and sponsors of such attacks must be brought to justice’.

“The Member States strongly condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, stress that double standards in the fight against terrorism are unacceptable, and call on the international community to combat terrorism, including cross-border movement of terrorists, with the central role of the United Nations, by fully implementing the relevant UN Security Council resolution and the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy in accordance with the UN Charter and the principles of international law, in order to jointly combat all terrorist organizations. They stress the importance of adopting by consensus a Comprehensive convention on international terrorism,” the declaration further read.

SCO Institutional Push

The SCO member states also signed agreements to establish - a Universal Centre for Countering Challenges and Threats to SCO security and a SCO Anti-Drug Centre.

Additionally, the declaration noted the the proposal to establish a Centre for Strategic Studies in the field of security and pledged to continue to actively implement the Programme of Cooperation of SCO Member States in Countering Terrorism, Separatism and Extremism for 2025-2027.

India’s Strategic Diplomatic Victory

For India, the Tianjin Declaration represented a long-awaited acknowledgment of its concerns over terrorism, particularly cross-border threats. In past SCO summits, New Delhi had refrained from endorsing declarations that diluted or bypassed explicit condemnation of terror.

This time, unanimous backing for strong language on terrorism, along with the direct mention of the Pahalgam attack, reflected India’s growing influence within the bloc.

The SCO Member States, while reaffirming their firm commitment to the fight against terrorism, separatism and extremism, highlighted the ‘inadmissibility of attempts to use terrorist, separatist and extremist groups for mercenary purposes’. SCO recognised the leading role of sovereign States and their competent authorities in countering terrorist and extremist threats.

“The member states will continue to step up joint efforts to prevent the spread of radical ideologies, religious intolerance and xenophobia, aggressive nationalism, and ethnic and racial discrimination,” Joint Tianjin declaration at 25th SCO Summit stated.

The declaration highlighted the importance of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) in conducting joint operations and praised the outcomes of the 2024 ‘Interaction - Anti-Terror’ exercises in China. It also announced plans for the next High-Level International Conference on Border Security and Management under the Dushanbe Process to be held in New York in 2026.

Highlights of Tianjin Declaration