San Diego Boat Tragedy: 3 Dead, 2 Indian Children Missing After Boat Capsizes Off California Coast

An Indian family was among those affected in a tragic boat capsizing incident off the coast of San Diego early on Monday. The mishap, which occurred near Torrey Pines State Beach, left at least three people dead and several others missing, including two children of Indian origin.

Image: AP

The Consulate General of India in San Francisco confirmed the tragedy stating that the Indian parents are currently undergoing treatment at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla. “While two Indian children are missing, the parents are undergoing treatment,” the consulate said in a post on X, adding that it is closely coordinating with local authorities and providing all necessary assistance.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this tragedy,” the consulate said.

Search and Rescue Efforts Underway

According to the US Coast Guard, four individuals were injured and seven remain missing. Search and rescue operations are underway, with helicopters and boats deployed in the area. The capsizing was reported by beachgoers around 6:30 AM.

A doctor hiking nearby was among the first responders. “A doctor hiking nearby called in and said, ‘I see people doing CPR on the beach, I’m running that way,’” said Lt. Nick Backouris of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department to AP News.

Image: AP

The US Coast Guard officials identified the vessel as a panga — a small, single or twin-engine open fishing boats often used by the smugglers. Petty Officer Chris Sappey noted, “They were not tourists. They are believed to be migrants.”

The boat capsized shortly after sunrise, around 35 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border. Authorities say that such vessels typically depart the Mexican coast under the cover of darkness, attempting to bypass heavily guarded land borders.

Initially, nine people were reported missing. Two were later located and detained, though details about their detention remain unclear.

Hospital Confirms Respiratory Injuries

Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla confirmed that four individuals were admitted, including three adults in their 30s and one teenager. All were being treated for respiratory issues. The identities of the deceased and the missing have not been released as investigations continue.

The U.S. Coast Guard, along with other local agencies, is investigating the cause of the capsizing and working to confirm the identities and nationalities of those involved. As the search continues, the Indian consulate has assured continued support for the affected family and coordination with US officials.

Search and rescue operations underway, lifeguards look for survivors (Image: AP)