Russian Missile Attack on Ukraine's Sumy Kills 31

A Russian missile strike killed over 31 people in Ukraine’s northeastern city of Sumy on Sunday, even as locals had gathered to mark the Christian festival of Palm Sunday.

According to reports by the Associated Press, two ballistic missiles struck the heart of Sumy city at around 10:15 am, causing widespread devastation. Graphic visuals shared on official Ukrainian channels showed bodies scattered amidst the rubble and thick smoke rising from the impact zone.

Deadly Strike During Sunday Prayers

Sumy’s Acting Mayor Artem Kobzar, confirming the tragedy, said in a social media post, “On this bright Palm Sunday, our community has suffered a terrible tragedy. Unfortunately, we already know of more than 20 deaths.”

Initial investigations cited by the Prosecutor General’s Office confirmed the death toll at 21. Ukraine’s Internal Affairs Minister Ihor Klymenko said that 83 people were injured in the attack, including seven children. Rescue operations were underway till late evening.

Zelenskyy Says Russia Deserves ‘Terrorists’ Treatment

Reacting strongly to the incident, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of targeting innocent civilians and demanded a stern international response. “According to preliminary information, dozens of civilians were killed and wounded. Only filthy scum can act like this taking the lives of ordinary people,” he said.

Zelenskyy stressed that mere diplomatic talks won’t stop Russia’s aggression. “Talks have never stopped ballistic missiles and aerial bombs. What’s needed is an attitude toward Russia that a terrorist deserves,” the Ukrainian President said, urging the world to respond with seriousness.

Ceasefire Claims Fall Flat

The deadly strike came just a day after fresh tensions flared between Russia and Ukraine over an earlier tentative agreement brokered by the US to pause attacks on energy infrastructure.

Top diplomats from both countries, who were speaking at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, accused each other of violating the so-called pause. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed that Ukraine had continued to carry out attacks “almost every day”, and said Moscow would present proof to the US, Turkey, and other international bodies.

However, Ukrainian diplomat Andrii Sybiha rubbished these allegations, saying, “Since the pause, Russia has launched almost 70 missiles, over 2,200 exploding drones, and more than 6,000 guided aerial bombs mostly on civilian areas.”