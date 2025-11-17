BREAKING: Over 40 Umrah Pilgrims From Hyderabad Feared Dead In Massive Bus-Tanker Collision In Saudi Arabia

BREAKING: More than 40 Indian Umrah pilgrims, many from Telangana, are feared dead after a passenger bus travelling from Mecca to Medina collided with a diesel tanker in Saudi Arabia late Sunday night. The tragic crash occurred at Mufrihat (Muharhat), around 160 km from Medina, at 11.15 PM local time.

As per reports, 43 people were on board, and many of the victims’ bodies were burned beyond recognition due to the fire that engulfed the bus.

Horrific Late-Night Accident Near Medina: Pilgrims Mostly From Hyderabad

According to reports, a large number of the decreased passengers were from Hyderabad, including women and children. Several families had completed their Umrah pilgrimage in Mecca and were travelling to Medina when the accident took place. The final list of victims is still being verified.

In view of a tragic bus accident near Madina, Saudi Arabia, involving Indian Umrah pilgrims, a 24x7 Control Room has been set up in Consulate General of India, Jeddah.

The contact details of the Helpline Toll-free number is - 8002440003

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Expresses Shock

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed shock and grief over the tragedy. He has directed the Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao and DGP Shivdhar Reddy to urgently gather full details from officials in Saudi Arabia. A control room has been set up at the Telangana Secretariat to assist anxious families. Control Room Numbers are - 79979-59754 & 99129-19545







