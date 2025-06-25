Pak Army Officer Who Claimed to Capture IAF Pilot Abhinandan Varthaman Shot Dead in Encounter

Major Moiz Abbas Shah, a Pakistan Army officer who had claimed responsibility for capturing Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman during the 2019 India-Pakistan military standoff, was reportedly killed in an encounter with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants. The clash occurred on Tuesday in the South Waziristan region.

The 37-year-old officer from Chakwal, serving with the elite Special Service Group (SSG), was leading an anti-terror operation when he was fatally shot, along with Lance Naik Jibranullah, the Pakistani Army said in a statement.

The incident highlights Pakistan’s complex and evolving relationship with militant groups operating within its borders. Once backed by the state, the TTP has turned into a significant internal threat, frequently targeting both civilians and security forces.

Following the news of his death, an old interview of Major Shah resurfaced online, in which he claimed to have captured Abhinandan during the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan in 2019.

Abhinandan’s 2019 Capture Amid Indo-Pak Standoff

Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman became a national hero in India during the military standoff that followed the Pulwama terror attack. In a retaliatory operation after the Balakot airstrikes, Abhinandan was flying a MiG-21 Bison when he engaged in a dogfight with Pakistani jets. His aircraft was shot down, and he ejected into Pakistan-occupied territory, where he was captured by the Pakistani military.