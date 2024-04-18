Advertisement

Pakistan Bans X (Twitter): Pakistan in a sudden move on Wednesday, banned social media platform X (formerly know as Twitter) over concerns about ‘misuse’. According to the report by Dawn.com, in the report submitted by the Interior Ministry of the Government of Pakistan, it cited the “failure of Twitter/X to adhere to the lawful directives of the government of Pakistan and address concerns regarding the misuse of its platform necessitated the imposition of a ban”.

Detailing the platform’s shutdown, in its report presented by the Pakistan’s Interior Ministry, it had reportedly sought a ban on X (Twitter) on February 17 till further orders after the Pakistan intelligence flagged threat to nations security.

“The decision to impose a ban on Twitter/X in Pakistan was made in the interest of upholding national security, maintaining public order, and preserving the integrity of our nation,” the report contended, adding that the decision was taken after considering “various confidential reports received from intelligence and security agencies of Pakistan”.



(This is a developing story)

