  'On Same Page': Congress-NC Alliance's Stand on Article 370 Backed by Pakistan Defence Minister

Published 11:14 IST, September 19th 2024

'On Same Page': Congress-NC Alliance's Stand on Article 370 Backed by Pakistan Defence Minister

Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif stated that the Shehbaz Sharif government and the Congress-National Conference alliance agree on restoring Article 370.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Pakistan, Congress-NC Alliance
'Pakistan, Congress-NC Alliance on Same Page': Khawaja Asif's Big Remark on Article 370 | Image: AP/PTI
10:10 IST, September 19th 2024