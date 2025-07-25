PM Modi Arrives To Warm Welcome In Maldives, Received By President Muizzu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in Male, Maldives, to a warm welcome by President Mohamed Muizzu, the country's Foreign Minister, Defence Minister, Finance Minister and Minister of Homeland Security.

Malé, the capital city of Maldives, has been decorated with greeting banners and the Indian flag due to PM Modi's State Visit to the island nation. He has been invited by the Maldivian President, Mohamed Muizzu. This is his third visit to the island nation and the first by any head of state or government during President Muizzu’s tenure.

PM Modi will be the Guest of Honour at the Maldives’ 60th Independence Day celebrations on July 26.

Members of the Indian diaspora in Malé are enthusiastic about the arrival of the prime minister. They waved Indian flags upon seeing PM Modi, who was also seen greeting them including shaking hands with them.

Chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' filled up the air as the prime minister arrived at the island nation.

In his two-day official visit, PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu on key issues. The two leaders will also take stock of the progress in the implementation of the India-Maldives Joint Vision for a 'Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership', adopted during the State Visit of the President of Maldives to India in October 2024, according to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).