‘Reasonable Ground’, UN Experts Blame America Of Committing War Crime In Iran

UN-backed experts look at US strikes in Iran. Human rights experts commissioned by the U.N.’s top human rights body said their findings focus on a pair of U.S. strikes that killed at least 178 civilians, including women and children, on the first day of the war in Iran.

At least one U.S. missile hit the Shajareh Tayyebeh school in Minab, according to an Associated Press investigation. The Trump administration has yet to directly accept the blame or release findings of a Pentagon investigation into the school bombing.

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