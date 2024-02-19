BREAKING: Six Killed, 30 Trapped In Afghanistan Avalanche; Several Houses Damaged

Advertisement

New Delhi: At least six people have been killed and 30 others are believed to be trapped after an avalanche hit the eastern Afghan province of Nuristan on Monday. "It is still snowing. Rescue efforts are underway and the number of dead may increase," provincial head of information and culture Jamiullah Hashimi told AFP.

On Sunday, a devastating avalanche engulfed the village of Nakre in the Tatin Valley of Nuristan, burying homes under a thick layer of snow and debris. Hashmi informed that approximately, 20 houses have been destroyed or heavily damaged.

Advertisement

"Due to clouds and rain, the helicopter cannot land in Nuristan," news agency AFP quoted Maulvi Mohammad Nabi Adel, the head of public works in the province as saying. He added that snow had blocked one of the main roads into the province, making "the rescue operation difficult".

For the unversed, Nuristan province, situated along the Pakistan border, is predominantly characterized by dense mountainous forests and spans the southern reaches of the formidable Hindu Kush mountain range.



Afghanistan, a nation grappling with poverty and instability, has been marred by prolonged conflict, natural calamities, and the escalating impacts of climate change. Following the resurgence of the Taliban in mid-2021, humanitarian aid to the country has sharply declined, marking a significant shift from the influx of assistance it received post the US-led invasion.