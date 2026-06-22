UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer Announces Resignation After Less Than Two Years in Office

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday announced his resignation as both prime minister and Labour Party leader, abruptly ending a tenure that began with a landslide election victory in July 2024.

Starmer confirmed that he would remain in office as caretaker prime minister until the Labour Party elects a new leader in the coming weeks, promising an orderly transition of power, and vowed to offer his successor full support during the transition.

He said he had already spoken with King Charles and pledged to ensure a smooth handover.

The outgoing Prime Minister also stressed that stability and continuity would remain priorities while the governing party selects its next leader.

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Starmer became visibly emotional while delivering his resignation announcement as tears welled up in his eyes and his voice broke as he reflected on life beyond politics.

In his closing remarks, he said that after leaving the highest office in British politics, he wanted to focus on what he described as the most important role in his life, being "the best husband" to his wife Victoria and "the best father" to his children.

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The emotional address marked the end of a chapter in British politics and pave the way for Britain's seventh prime minister in just over a decade

Pressure on Starmer Had Been Building for Months

Starmer's resignation follows months of growing political pressure and declining public support for both him and the Labour Party.

While concerns over Labour's performance had been mounting, the situation intensified after Andy Burnham secured a decisive victory in a recent parliamentary election, returning to Westminster and positioning himself as a potential challenger for the party leadership.

Burnham's growing influence reportedly accelerated calls within sections of Labour for a leadership change aimed at reviving the party's political fortunes.

From Landslide Victory to Exit

Starmer entered office after leading Labour to a commanding election victory in July 2024, ending years of political instability and promising a fresh chapter in British governance.

However, less than two years later, both his personal popularity and Labour's standing with voters have fallen sharply, leading to renewed questions about the government's direction.