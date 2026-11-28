Tehran: Iran's Navy Commander Admiral Shahram Irani has dismissed the US naval blockade against Iran, calling it an indication of America's failure in the ongoing conflict, and claimed that Tehran's operations to break the siege were already underway. In an interview with Iran's state broadcaster IRIB on Friday, Irani asserted that imposing a naval blockade during an ongoing war indicated that the war had already been lost.

As per ISNA news agency, quoting the interview, he said, “A naval blockade makes no sense. Naval blockades are imposed before a war. When a blockade is imposed during a war, it means the war has been lost.” Irani also claimed that Iran had struck the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier on the second day of the war with a missile undergoing its first test, alleging that the attack forced the US carrier to seek regional assistance to evacuate wounded personnel.

As per Fars news agency, quoting the interview, he said, “On the second day of the war, we landed the first blow against the enemy, striking the USS Abraham Lincoln with a missile that was being tested for the first time.” "The impact was such that America's main aircraft carrier requested assistance from countries in the region to evacuate the wounded," he added.

Claiming that US forces had been pushed away from Iranian waters, Irani said, “The enemy who came to reach Iran's internal waters is now begging to be able to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.” "We will push the enemy back to the Gulf of Pigs, where it truly belongs," he said, further claiming that US forces had been stopped in the Arabian Sea and the northern Indian Ocean.

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On the US blockade, the Iranian Navy chief maintained that Iran's ports remained operational and that naval escorts were being provided to its vessels. "Breaking through the enemy blockade is underway, and our ports are operating today," he said. "Contrary to the propaganda, naval escorts are being provided, and we stand with our seafarers," he added, accusing the United States of attempting to disrupt Iran's economy.

"The enemy is trying to cut off the lifeblood of our economy by any means possible, but has so far failed," Irani said. He also accused the US Navy of seizing Iranian oil tankers, claiming that Tehran had managed to recapture two of them during the conflict. "The U.S. Navy is a pirate that stole two of our oil tankers, but we recaptured them in the midst of the war," he said.

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Irani further claimed that Iran's armed forces had jointly targeted the US Fifth Fleet base in Bahrain, alleging extensive damage to its infrastructure and command-and-control systems. "The scale of our strikes was such that the U.S. terrorist army's Fifth Fleet base in Bahrain was truly razed to the ground, and its command and control system was shattered," he said.

He added that the operation involved the Army's Navy and the IRGC Navy, along with the Air Force, Aerospace Force and ground forces. As per Al Jazeera, quoting the interview, Irani also said that Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei had conveyed to the armed forces that geographical limitations would no longer apply to Iran's response to US strikes.

"The U.S. must grasp the implications of this directive. We have a free hand to carry out the assigned missions," he said. Irani's remarks come amid continued tensions over the US naval blockade and maritime movement in the region. On Friday (local time), US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it had disabled a Palau-flagged commercial vessel in the Gulf of Oman after its crew allegedly attempted to breach the blockade despite multiple warnings.

In a post on X, CENTCOM said the incident took place on Thursday after the bulk carrier M/V Pacific Archer departed Bandar Abbas, Iran. A US military aircraft launched precision munitions that struck the vessel's stern, disabling its propulsion system. "The ship's propulsion was ultimately disabled, and the civilian crew was unharmed," CENTCOM said.

The US military command added that its forces had redirected 158 commercial vessels that complied with the blockade and disabled six that refused to comply. Meanwhile, Iran's state broadcaster IRIB, citing the IRGC Navy's public relations department, claimed that an oil tanker had struck a naval mine and exploded north of Ghanam Island in the Strait of Hormuz.

The IRGC Navy claimed that two tankers had attempted to secretly navigate an unauthorised route north of the island, with one reportedly hitting a mine and the other being forced to turn back. It further said that attempts by oil tankers to use unauthorised routes through the Strait of Hormuz had declined significantly.