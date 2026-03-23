Trump Announces 5-Day Hold On Iran Strikes After Weeks-Long War in Middle East

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has postponed all strikes against Iran amid rising Middle East tensions.

Trump announced on Monday that the United States and Iran have engaged in "very good and productive" discussions over the last 48 hours aimed at a total resolution of Middle East hostilities.

Describing the tone of the negotiations as constructive and detailed, the President has instructed the Department of War to postpone all planned military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five-day period. This suspension remains subject to the continued success of meetings scheduled throughout the week.

“I am pleased to report that the United States of America, and the country of Iran, have had, over the last two days, very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East. Based on the tenor and tone of these in depth, detailed, and constructive conversations, witch will continue throughout the week, I have instructed the Department of War to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five day period, subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President Donald J. Trump,” his Truth Social post read.

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Trump's move might be the first possible hint of probable de-escalation since the war broke out on February 28. However, much depends on how the two sides negotiate with one another. Tehran has not given any formal indication that it has accepted any of Trump's conditions or that it is ready for formal talks.

Trump's Truth Social post came hours after Iran had threatened to escalate the strikes after the US president issued one of his ultimatums. Iranian officials had warned on Monday that they would lay naval mines across the Persian Gulf and target power stations if they come under further attacks. Iran had also released maps highlighting some of its potential targets, which included Israel's two largest electricity plants and facilities in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Kuwait.

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Trump's Earlier 48-Hour Deadline

Trump had earlier warned that the U.S. would attack Iran's power stations unless the country releases its stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz within the next 48 hours.

Following this, Israel launched new attacks on Monday on Tehran, saying that it had “begun a wide-scale wave of strikes” on infrastructure targets in Tehran.

United States Central Command chief Adm. Brad Cooper claimed in an interview that Iran was launching missiles and drones from populated areas, and suggested those areas would be targeted.