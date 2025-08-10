US Considering Inviting Zelenskyy To Alaska For Historic Trump-Putin Meeting On August 15

Washington: US President Donald Trump is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15, in a bid to broker a ceasefire in the war-torn Ukraine. The highly anticipated meeting has stirred intense speculation about the implications for the embattled nation and the region as a whole, with Zelenskyy refusing to accept a peace deal finalised without his participation in the meeting. Meanwhile, according to foreign media reports citing sources, the White House is considering inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to join the talks, although no formal invitation has been extended.

The prospect of Zelenskyy's participation in the Alaska summit remains uncertain, with one senior US official describing it as absolutely possible. As per reports, another person briefed on the discussions stated that everyone is very hopeful that it will happen. However, the details of the possible trilateral summit are still sketchy, and it is unclear whether Putin and Zelenskyy would share the same room during the talks.

Zelenskyy Dismissed Planned Trump-Putin Summit Without Him

Trump's announcement of the meeting with Putin has led everyone to speculate and wonder about the terms of any agreement that might be reached. The US president has indicated that a ceasefire deal could involve Ukraine ceding some territory to Russia, stating that there will be some swapping of territories to the betterment of both. Trump's assertion has also raised concerns about the fate of Ukrainian sovereignty and the long-term implications for the region.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy has taken a firm stance on the matter, defiantly declaring that Ukrainians will not give their land to occupiers (Russia). His words underlined the concerns about the consequences of any agreement that might compromise Ukraine's territorial integrity. Meanwhile, administration officials are trying to gain support for a ceasefire from the Ukrainian government and European leaders.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed the planned summit between Trump and Putin, warning that the peace deal excluding Kyiv would lead to dead solutions. In his statement on Telegram, Zelenskyy had asserted that Ukraine’s territorial integrity must be non-negotiable and a lasting peace must include Ukraine’s voice at the peace table.