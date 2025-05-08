Breaking: US Mission In Pakistan Asks Staff to 'Shelter-in-Place' As India Strikes Back

In the wake of Indian strikes across Pakistan , the US Mission in Pakistan has issued an advisory for its personnel and citizens asking them to leave immediately or “shelter-in-place”.

“Due to reports of drone explosions, downed drones, and possible airspace incursions in and near Lahore, the U.S. Consulate General in Lahore has directed all consulate personnel to shelter-in-place,” the US Mission in Pakistan stated in its advisory.

“U.S. citizens who find themselves in an area of active conflict should leave if they can do so safely. If it is not safe to leave, they should shelter-in-place,” read the statement.

The US Consulate in Lahore has asked its citizens to take certain actions including seeking secure shelter, having evacuation plans that do not rely on U.S. government assistance, having travel documents up to date and easily accessible, monitoring local media for updates, carrying proper identification and cooperating with authorities.

The consulate has also provided contact assistance for its citizens in Lahore.

For assistance, US nationals can contact:

U.S. Embassy Islamabad, Pakistan

+(92) (51) 201-4000

ACSIslamabad@state.gov

https://pk.usembassy.gov/

U.S. Consulate General, Peshawar

+(92) (91) 526 8800

U.S. Consulate General, Karachi

+(92) (21) 3527 5000

ACSKarachi@state.gov

U.S. Consulate General, Lahore

+(92) (42) 3603 4000

ACSLahore@state.gov

https://pk.usembassy.gov/

U.S. Department of State – Consular Affairs

+(1) 888-407-4747 or +(1) 202-501-4444

The additional resources suggested include reviewing the Department of State Travel Advisory for Pakistan and enrolling in Smart Traveller Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive routine and security updates.

Escalating Tensions Between India And Pakistan

Pakistan has been using mortars and heavy-calibre artillery to target civilian and military areas across Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar, and Rajouri sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a proportionate response to Pakistan’s overnight aggression, India’s Armed Forces launched targeted strikes on Air Defence Radars and systems across multiple locations in Pakistan, the Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

Pakistan Army has reported Indian drone strikes in Lahore, Attock, Gurjanwala, Chakwal, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Mianwali, Chor and Karachi.

India’s S-400 ‘Sudarshan Chakra’ air defence system intercepted and destroyed multiple drones and missiles launched from Pakistan in the early hours of Thursday. The intercepts took place over Punjab between 1:10 AM and 1:20 AM, triggering loud explosions across several districts. The projectiles, aimed at 15 Indian cities including Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, and Chandigarh, were neutralised mid-air by India’s advanced air defence network.