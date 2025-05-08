Indian Air Defence System Intercepts Pakistani Missiles, Debris Found in Punjab

New Delhi: Indian air defence systems successfully intercepted and neutralised multiple projectiles fired from Pakistan late Wednesday night. The intercepts took place over Punjab, where debris of the destroyed missiles was later recovered on Thursday morning as per sources.

Missiles Intercepted Over Punjab, Debris Recovered, No Civilian Harm

The interception occurred between 1:10 AM and 1:20 AM on Thursday, followed by a loud explosion heard across several districts. Sources confirmed that the missiles were intercepted mid-air and blown up before they could reach their intended targets.

A brief power blackout was reported in parts of Punjab following the incident. Power was restored at 4:44 AM, as per sources.

The Indian Armed Forces responded swiftly, activating air defence systems that tracked and brought down the incoming threats with precision. The response has been described as clinical and controlled, reflecting high preparedness along the western border.

This comes a day after India’s Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror hubs across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.