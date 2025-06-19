Video Captures Iranian Missile Hit Israel's Beersheeba Hospital As West Asia Conflict Rages

Israel-Iran Conflict: Amid rising tensions in the Middle-East, a ballistic missile fired from Iran struck Soroka Hospital in Beersheba, southern Israel in the early hours of Thursday morning. Soroka is a major civilian hospital with over 1,000 beds and serves over a million people in southern Israel. It is being reported that the hospital’s roof is currently on fire. Explosions have also been reported in Holon & Ramat Gan as air raid sirens blared across Tel Aviv.



A new development reveals the reason behind the Iranian strikes. An Iranian news agency reports "The target of the missile attack was the Israeli army's command and intelligence headquarters near Soroka Hospital. Military infrastructure was accurately hit, and Soroka Hospital sustained damage due to the Iranian blast wave"

Reportedly, the facility targeted near Soroka Hospital housed thousands of soldiers, digital command systems, and cyber warfare operations. Israeli authorities have not responded to these claims yet.

Commenting on the attack, Danny Dandon, Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations said “This is a grave violation of international law by Iran, which is launching missiles at Israeli cities with the clear intent to target civilian population centers. The Iranian regime will pay a heavy price for its unrestrained aggression.”