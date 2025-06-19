Iran-Israel War: Tehran Can't Have Nuclear Weapons, They'd Use It, Says Trump, Adds Not Looking For Ceasefire

As tensions between Israel and Iran intensify, U.S. President Donald Trump has taken a firm stance, ruling out a ceasefire and emphasizing his long-standing position that Iran must not possess nuclear weapons. Speaking from the Oval Office on June 18, 2025, Trump hinted at the possibility of U.S. military involvement in the conflict while expressing regret that Iran did not accept a nuclear deal he proposed earlier. His comments come amid Israel’s ongoing military campaign against Iranian nuclear and military sites, which has raised questions about potential U.S. participation, particularly in targeting Iran’s fortified Fordow nuclear facility.

A Missed Opportunity for Diplomacy

Trump expressed frustration over Iran’s refusal to accept a nuclear deal he offered, which he described as a missed opportunity to avoid the current conflict.

“They should’ve made that deal. I had a great deal for them. They should’ve made that deal. In the end, they decided not to do it — and now they wish they did it,” he said.

The deal, part of negotiations that stalled after Trump set a 60-day deadline, aimed to curb Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for unspecified concessions. Trump’s remarks suggest that Iran’s rejection of the proposal has fueled his shift toward a more aggressive posture.

The president’s comments reflect his belief that Iran’s nuclear ambitions pose a significant threat. When he was asked about concern amongst some in America that US might strike Iran, Trump responded by saying-

“I don’t want to get involved either, but I’ve been saying for 20 years — maybe longer — that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon ... They’d use it. I believe they’d use it, other won't use it, but I believe they'd use, so that's it, it is very simple,” he stated.

This aligns with his consistent messaging, as documented by the White House, where he has repeatedly stressed that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons is a top priority.

No Ceasefire, Only Victory

Unlike calls from some international leaders for de-escalation, Trump made it clear that he is not seeking a temporary pause in the fighting.

“We’re not looking for a ceasefire. We’re looking for a total and complete victory. Again, you know what the victory is: no nuclear weapon,” he declared.

This statement underscores his support for Israel’s ongoing military operations, which began with a surprise assault on Iranian nuclear and military targets on June 12, 2025. The Israeli campaign, dubbed Operation Rising Lion, has targeted sites like Natanz and aimed to disrupt Iran’s nuclear program, though the heavily fortified Fordow facility remains a challenge.

Israel’s strikes have caused significant damage, killing senior Iranian military officials and nuclear scientists, and prompting retaliatory missile attacks from Iran. Reports indicate that at least 224 people have died in Iran, mostly civilians, while Israel has reported 24 civilian deaths. The conflict, now in its sixth day, has raised fears of a broader regional war, with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowing a “severe punishment” for Israel.

The Fordow Challenge and U.S. Capabilities

A key focus of the conflict is Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility, a deeply buried enrichment plant near Qom that houses highly enriched uranium.

Military experts note that Israel lacks the weaponry to effectively target Fordow without U.S. assistance, particularly the 30,000-pound “bunker buster” bombs carried by American B-2 stealth bombers. When asked about the possibility of U.S. involvement in striking Fordow, Trump acknowledged America’s unique capabilities but remained noncommittal.

“We’re the only ones that have the capability to do it, but that doesn’t mean I’m going to do it — at all,” he said.

This statement has fueled speculation about whether the U.S. might join Israel’s campaign. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been pressing Trump to provide military support, arguing that only U.S. firepower can neutralize Fordow. However, Trump’s remarks suggest he is weighing his options carefully, balancing pressure from Israel and hawkish Republicans against his “America First” promise to avoid foreign entanglements.

A Potential Regime Change?