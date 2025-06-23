BREAKING: Vladimir Putin Says Attack On Iran Not Justified, Russia Will Support Iranian People | Iran-Israel Conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin has told Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi that there is no basis for the US strikes on Iran's nuclear sites and it cannot be justified.

"The absolutely unprovoked aggression against Iran has no basis and no justification," he said, according to reports.

He also reaffirmed Moscow's support for the people of Iran.

“Russia is taking steps to support the Iranian people,” the Russian president said.

Putin hosted Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi in Moscow two days after US bomber planes hit Iran's nuclear sites.

The US attack, codenamed Operation Midnight Hammer, was carried out on Saturday evening and targeted Iran’s key nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

This marks the first time the United States has directly targeted Iran’s nuclear infrastructure with such force, joining Israel in military action after weeks of escalating tensions. The operation was reportedly aimed at crippling Tehran’s nuclear program amid growing concerns over Iran’s uranium enrichment activities.

The strikes triggered strong reactions globally. While Israel praised the U.S. operation, several countries—including Russia, China, and Saudi Arabia—criticized it as dangerous and destabilizing.

Iran’s leaders swiftly condemned the attacks. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned of “severe punishment” and blamed both the United States and Israel for the provocation.

“The Zionist enemy has made a big mistake... it is being punished,” Khamenei posted on social media.