BRICS Members Facilitating Discussions Through Sherpa Channel on West Asia Tensions: MEA

New Delhi: Amid the intensifying conflict in West Asia, which has drawn in multiple global powers and disrupted regional stability, India is actively working to bridge divisions within the BRICS grouping to forge a unified stance.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted the complexities involved, noting that several BRICS members are directly implicated in the ongoing situation. This direct involvement has complicated efforts to reach a consensus on a common BRICS position regarding the conflict.

"As chair of BRICS, we have been facilitating discussions among BRICS members through the Sherpa channel," Jaiswal stated.

"The last meeting of the Sherpas of the BRICS took place virtually on 12th March. We are trying our best to develop a position, but because of differing positions, it has been difficult," he said.

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The Sherpa channel serves as a key diplomatic mechanism for senior officials, known as Sherpas, to engage in preparatory and substantive talks on behalf of their leaders, enabling discreet and focused deliberations outside formal summits.

India assumed the BRICS chairmanship on January 1, 2026, following Brazil, positioning New Delhi to lead the bloc's agenda during a period marked by heightened geopolitical strains. The expanded BRICS now includes members such as Iran and the United Arab Emirates, both of which have stakes in West Asia dynamics, alongside traditional members like Russia and China, whose views often diverge from those more aligned with Western interests.

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Jaiswal emphasized India's ongoing commitment, adding that "our leadership also is in talks. They are engaged with member countries of the BRICS, and we will continue to remain engaged with BRICS member countries so that we can arrive at a position on this particular conflict."

The West Asia crisis, encompassing direct confrontations involving Iran, the United States, Israel, and spillover effects on shipping lanes and energy security, has already impacted global markets and drawn international concern. Reports suggest casualties, including among Indian nationals in the region, underscoring the human and economic toll.

India's facilitation efforts reflect its broader diplomatic approach of promoting dialogue and de-escalation while safeguarding national interests, including the welfare of its diaspora in the Gulf and energy supply chains. As chair, India aims to leverage BRICS as a platform for constructive multilateral engagement, even as differing national positions on the conflict pose significant challenges to achieving a collective response.